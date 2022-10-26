'Great relief' - Ardern on release of Kiwis detained in Iran

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning it was with "great relief" she learnt a well-known New Zealand couple believed to have been detained in Iran for several months have left the country and are "safe and well".

Travel bloggers Christopher 'Topher' Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were believed to have been held in detention in the conservative Islamic Republic since entering the country in July.

"The New Zealanders we have been supplying with consular assistance in Iran have now left the country and they are safe and well. For privacy reasons we are unable to comment further," MFAT said this morning.

"Over the past several months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and New Zealand Government has been working hard to ensure the safe exit of two New Zealanders from Iran," Ardern said. "I can't give much more detail, but I can confirm that that has occurred and it has been particularly difficult I understand for the two individuals involved.

"I have been advised this morning of their safe exit from Iran and I can tell you it was with great relief that I learnt that news."

When asked why the pair were detained, Ardern said that other details of the incident should come from the family and couple.

Demonstrators in Iran have been facing a violent government crackdown. Protests were sparked there and around the world by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody, after she was arrested for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

"Throughout the past several weeks, we have been very clear in our condemnation of what has been occurring in Iran," Ardern said. "And I restate that now: It is absolutely horrific to see a set of circumstances where a woman would lose her life as a result of breaking the rules of what essentially are morality police.

"We've been very firm on that. At the same time, we've also of course been working very hard behind the scenes to ensure the safe departure of two New Zealanders who through that period were also in Iran and in difficult circumstances.

"I am aware of just how incredibly difficult it has been for them and their family over these past few months.

"Our priority has been ensuring their safety and I'm delighted they're safe."

When asked if this morning's additional travel warning was triggered by the couple's situation, Ardern emphasised the dangers of being in Iran as a foreigner at this time.

"If you are a New Zealander considering travel or you are there, don't go, and if you are there come home," she said.

"Whilst in this situation the New Zealanders have been able to depart, we cannot guarantee that that would happen in the future, so I feel a sense of responsibility to make sure New Zealanders know that."