Jacinda Ardern announces Hamilton West by-election date

Jacinda Ardern has today announced the Hamilton West by-election date.

Jacinda Ardern and Gaurav Sharma (Source: 1News)

It comes after a by-election was triggered by the resignation of independent MP Gaurav Sharma on Tuesday.

"The by-election will be held on Saturday, December 10, with Writ Day being Wednesday, November 2," Ardern said.

"The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be noon Tuesday, November 8, and official results will be declared on Wednesday, December 21. The last day for the return of the Writ will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023."

Sharma was today officially expelled from the Labour Party.

He was found to have "brought the party into disrepute", Labour President Claire Szabó said. The expulsion is effective immediately.

Sharma has announced he intends to form his own political party.

Ardern reiterated her disappointment over the move.

“I am still disappointed on behalf of taxpayers that we are having this by-election in the first place.” she said.

"It's been triggered by the fact that the independent member for Hamilton West has decided to resign in order to run as an independent member for Hamilton West.

“That seems to me to be a complete waste of taxpayer money”.