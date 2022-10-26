Disney nabs overseas rights to Doctor Who

The world's longest-running sci-fi show will now be part of the Disney family.

The BBC formally annoucned that the overseas broadcast rights for Doctor Who have been exclusively snapped up by Disney+, with the programme still to be broadcast in the United Kingdom on the BBC.

The new logo unveiled for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. (Source: BBC)

Incoming showrunner Russell T Davies said, "I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

Promoting the shift, new lead actor Ncuti Gatwa appeared in promotional material, alongisde an updated logo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ncuti Gatwa, who has been cast as the 15th Doctor. (Source: BBC)

It'll also mean the show leaves Television New Zealand, after the rights were reacquired by the organisation in 2018.

A spokesperson for TVNZ said "Just as Jodie Whittaker passed on the universe to the new doctor, TVNZ will pass on the Tardis and won’t be airing future seasons of Doctor Who."

"Viewers can still watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor special which aired earlier this week on TVNZ+."

There was a similar sentiment from Australia's public broadcaster the ABC, which said, "after a long friendship, spanning more than 50 years, the universe has called the Doctor in a different direction and Doctor Who will no longer appear on the ABC beyond the current season."

"Everyone at the ABC wishes the Doctor well on their adventures and we hope the Time Lord will visit us again at some stage in the future."

New episodes are expected in November 2023, coinciding with the show's 60th anniversary celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's been speculation over the past year that the programme was in store for a 'Marvel-style makeover', however it's worth noting this is a only distribution deal.

Doctor Who will continue to be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Productions.