Police investigating wave of crimes in Waikato overnight

Police are investigating after a wave of crimes in Thames, Hamilton and Tamahere overnight.

Police said they were notified of a ram-raid at Westfield Mall in Chartwell, Hamilton at 1.20am, where a Subaru was allegedly used to break open the mall's doors.

At 3.55am, a Nissan Tiida was used to smash the front door of a petrol station on Naylor St in Hamilton.

Police said upon arrival, they discovered two cafes on Cambridge Rd had also been broken into.

Police also received reports of a burglary on Devine Rd, Tamahere.

Later in the night, at 2am, a cafe in Thames was robbed a vehicle was stolen.

"The offenders then allegedly drove the vehicle to a Cochrane St premises where they gained entry.

"Shortly after that, the same vehicle was allegedly involved in a third burglary at a Pollen St premises where a golf club was used to smash a window," police said.

Acting Waikato District Commander Andrea McBeth said police are working to establish what happened last night, including whether or not the incidents are linked.

"We are following some good lines of inquiry and want to reassure the public that we are working tirelessly to track down the offenders and hold them to account.

"We understand the public frustration in regards to the ongoing commercial burglaries and are utilising all available resources, including the Police Eagle helicopter last night," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.