Police charge man with assault after woman stabbed in New Lynn

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault, with more serious charges likely police say, after the man allegedly attacked a woman in Auckland’s New Lynn today.

The scene of the incident in New Lynn (Source: 1News)

Police were called to a disorder incident on Great North Road, near the intersection of Memorial Ave, about 1.30pm.

“During an altercation between two men, a 44-year-old woman received a serious stab wound to her upper body,” a statement from police said tonight.

A corkscrew was recovered at the scene of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the woman was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police gave an assurance to the public that there is no ongoing threat.

“A number of people at the scene have been able to assist police by providing information and videos of the incident.”

A witness told 1News they tried to de-escalate the situation and saw the man stab the woman with a corkscrew.

Anyone who has information that may assist can call police on 105 or on online using reference 221024/3894.