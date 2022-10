One person is dead after a car drove off the road and into a lake this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police responded to the crash at 3.10pm today at Lake Rotoma in the Rotorua Lakes district.

Police said the car "left the road" near the intersection of SH30 and Matahi Road.

The person was retrieved from the car but died at the scene after resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.