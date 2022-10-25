One dead after Auckland crash, holiday road toll reaches five

A pedestrian has died after a "serious crash" in South Auckland this morning.

Intersection of Mahia Rd and Sandwick Drive in Weymouth. (Source: Google Maps).

Police were called to the crash involving a car and pedestrian at the intersection of Mahia Rd and Sandwick Drive, Weymouth, about 5am today.

The road is closed and is expected to be for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area where possible.

It brings the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm on Friday and ended at 6am today, to five.

It comes after four other road deaths in Marlborough, Waikato, Lower Hutt and Bay of Plenty over the long weekend.