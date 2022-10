The plane carrying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Antarctica has turned around due to bad weather at McMurdo Sound.

Scott Base (Source: 1News)

She was heading to the ice for a four-day visit marking the 65th anniversary of Scott Base - New Zealand's Antarctic home.

It is also the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

The plane - a C130 Hercules - has returned to Christchurch. It is also carrying several scientists and Antarctic New Zealand staff.