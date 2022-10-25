Adidas under increasing pressure to cut ties with Kanye West

Adidas has faced renewed calls to end its partnership with controversial rapper Kanye West.

Kayne West. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The rapper, who goes by Ye, has copped ongoing criticism for his anti-Semitic comments, which has led to widespread social media outrage and industry backlash.

A clip of an appearance by West during his appearance on the podcast Drink Champs on October 16 has recently garnered attention, in which he appears to directly taunt the brand.

"The thing about me and Adidas is like, I can say anti-Semitic s*** and Adidas can't drop me. Now what? Now what?"

ADVERTISEMENT

The hashtag #BoycottAdidas has been trending on Twitter since the now-viral clip surfaced, with users urging the apparel giant to follow the lead of other companies and end its relationship with the rap artist.

A change.org petition calling for Adidas to drop its partnership with Ye over his anti-Semitic tirades has amassed more than 165,000 signatures.

The brand has even copped flak from within its ranks, with Adidas' director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi speaking out in a LinkedIn post today.

"As a member of the Jewish community, I can no longer stay silent on behalf of the brand that employs me. Not saying anything, is saying everything," she wrote.

"It’s been 14 days since Kanye started spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric and Adidas has remained quiet; both internally to employees as well as externally to our customers."

Camhi urged Adidas to "do better".

"We have dropped Adidas athletes for using steroids and being difficult to work with but are unwilling to denounce hate speech, the perpetuation of dangerous stereotypes and blatant racism by one of our top brand partners."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Adidas stocks have dropped by more than 14% in the last five days.

The company announced its partnership with West back in 2013 in a deal with the rapper to manufacture and distribute his Yeezy clothing line.

Adidas said in a statement earlier this month that it was reviewing its relationship with West after he publicly criticised CEO Kasper Rørsted, but it has not responded in the wake of his ongoing anti-Semitic remarks.

Several high profile brands and agencies have announced in recent days they are no longer working with the rapper.

Fashion label Balenciaga has already cut ties with West, according to parent company Kering.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering said in a statement to Woman’s Wear Daily last week.

West has reportedly been dropped by talent agency CAA, which has represented him since 2016. A finished documentary about his life has also been scrapped by movie studio MRC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an open letter, MRC executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley said they "cannot support any content that amplifies his platform".

"The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or anti-Semitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defence."

The rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has publicly expressed her support for the Jewish community.

The reality star took to Twitter to condemn anti-Semitic rhetoric and hate, but stopped short of referring to West by name.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she wrote.