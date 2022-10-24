King Charles III sends first set of 100th birthday cards

The very first 100th birthday cards from the King and Queen Consort have been to delivered to hundreds around the UK.

Birthday cards of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort. (Source: Supplied)

Many veterans of WWII have received birthday wishes from His Majesty, including Ruth Park-Pearson, who was born in 1922 and served in the Women's Royal Naval Service.

Ruth Park-Pearson celebrates her 100th birthday with a letter from King Charles III. (Source: Supplied)

Park-Pearson celebrated her 100th birthday on October 21 with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Letters from the King or Queen to celebrate significant birthdays and anniversaries has been an ongoing tradition for more than 100 years.

"The posting of messages to mark significant birthdays and anniversaries is a tradition that dates back to 1917 and the reign of King George V, when those celebrating their 100th birthday or 60th wedding anniversary were sent a telegram of good wishes from His Majesty," the official UK Royal website said.

During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, more than one million cards were sent out, marking the momentous occasions in the UK and around the world.

People can make applications to the Anniversaries Office, where the King and Queen Consort will write their congratulatory messages.