One man is dead after a fatal stabbing overnight in Wattle Downs, Manukau.

Police said the man, 30, was killed just before midnight after a family harm incident.

A 19-year-old has been charged with murder.

He will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to come forward.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway.