Fire on sixth floor balcony of Auckland City Mission contained

A fire which broke out on the sixth floor balcony at the Auckland City Mission this morning has been contained.

Fire trucks at the Auckland City Mission. (Source: 1News)

Fire services were alerted to the third alarm fire on Hobson Street, in the Auckland CBD, around 11.08am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Seven fire trucks have been deployed to the scene, and the incident is ongoing.

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency with traffic control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area if possible as delays and closures are expected.

Martin Campbell, the senior officer based at the Pitt Street Fire Station, told 1News that there was a “small external fire on the balcony of the sixth floor".

Campbell said there was a noticeable amount of smoke coming from the sixth floor, adding that firefighters had to use aerial appliances to put it out.

“Thankfully our aerial appliances were fully staffed today and they were able to be called quickly,” he said.

He said the fire was developing fast due to the smoke, but luckily the apartment sprinklers were able to contain the blaze to just the balcony.

Campbell said while there was water damage to the balcony, the apartment was left unscathed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that firefighting efforts were delayed due to understaffing in Auckland central.

“Having to wait for trucks to come from further afield does impact the decisions I’m having to make,” he said.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

Auckland City Mission CEO Helen Robinson said that no one was injured in the fire and the building's residents were able to return.

She said she was "grateful" the redeveloped multi-purpose facility, which opened earlier this year, was designed to be very safe.

“We’re very grateful for that safety, and were very grateful for the firefighters who have done an amazing job today,” Robinson said.

She said the Auckland City Mission will need to have a discussion with its residents about fire safety going forward.