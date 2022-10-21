Football greats emphasise gravity of upcoming World Cup in NZ

The countdown to New Zealand’s biggest ever sporting event has hit another significant milestone with greats of the game, dignitaries and more in Aotearoa for the tournament draw tomorrow.

Teams will find out who and where they’ll play in the pool stages at Auckland’s Aotea Square tomorrow night with football greats Carli Lloyd and Ian Wright on hand to help with the extravaganza.

"This is going to be not only the biggest and best World Cup that's ever happened on the women's side, it's also going to be the hardest," Lloyd said.

She should know having won the Cup twice with the USA, including a hat-trick in the 2015 final.

"There are a lot of rivals, the World has caught up,” she said.

“I think for so many years, the US have been ahead of the game. We've had the support, we've had the investment, and now you're seeing the support and investment happening all across the globe."

Ian Wright and Carli Lloyd. (Source: Photosport)

That investment is now helping women's football reach an all-time high, Wright added.

"My gosh, I saw it at the Euros,” he said.

“The pressure is intense because everybody wants you to do well and you want the host nation to be doing well, but when you do - we won the [Euro] final [this year] then people are so jacked up, buzzing, happy and people want to play.

“It literally takes it to another level."