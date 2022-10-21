Best snow in decades sets up Queenstown for record winter

Queenstown has had a record winter after ski fields were blessed with the best snow in decades.

Ski (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

A huge June snowfall set the mountains up for a quality season, and helped the town see visitors spend more than ever before.

Cardrona Alpine Resort opened on June 11 before briefly closing with too much snow. Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley said what followed was "just wall-to-wall snow" for the entire winter.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson agreed, and said it was "one for the record books".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Described by locals as the best snow in 30 years – it kickstarted a bumper season for us in terms of conditions, visitation numbers and open days,” Anderson said.

Destination Queenstown said visitors stayed longer in Queenstown this winter, with length of stay up 15%.

Visitor expenditure also increased, up 27% on 2019 - a record for the peak ski season months between July and September.