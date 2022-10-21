Best snow in decades sets up Queenstown for record winter

Source: 1News

Queenstown has had a record winter after ski fields were blessed with the best snow in decades.

Ski (file photo).

Ski (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

A huge June snowfall set the mountains up for a quality season, and helped the town see visitors spend more than ever before.

Cardrona Alpine Resort opened on June 11 before briefly closing with too much snow. Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley said what followed was "just wall-to-wall snow" for the entire winter.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson agreed, and said it was "one for the record books".

"Described by locals as the best snow in 30 years – it kickstarted a bumper season for us in terms of conditions, visitation numbers and open days,” Anderson said.

Destination Queenstown said visitors stayed longer in Queenstown this winter, with length of stay up 15%.

Visitor expenditure also increased, up 27% on 2019 - a record for the peak ski season months between July and September.

New ZealandSouthlandDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

I found out I had breast cancer at 25

2

Visitors to Cook Islands asked to cover up

3

Missing Christchurch teenager found

4

Warriors pay tribute to former junior player found dead in Spain

5

Andy Dick arrested over power tool theft

Latest Stories

1920s scandal: Whanganui mayor who attempted murder to be memorialised

Best snow in decades sets up Queenstown for record winter

Andy Dick arrested over power tool theft

US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

Ian Foster's daughter one of four new Phoenix scholarship players

Related Stories

Dunedin pedestrian struck by car dies in hospital

Otago students warned after meningococcal case discovered

Meet the Invercargill woman making dresses for girls in need

Central Otago's inflatable water park saved from closure