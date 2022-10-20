Wayne Brown confident he 'will get consensus' from councillors

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is confident that he has the support of Auckland councillors in enacting the various changes he promised during his campaign.

In one of his first media interviews since the election, Auckland's new mayor told 1News he doesn't expect there will be much council resistance to his proposal to overhaul the boards of council-controlled organisations (CCO).

"I have a council that I'm quite sure are lined up to represent the public's wishes," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown wasted no time in his first two weeks in the top job – in a series of open letters, he took aim at Auckland Transport, Eke Pānuku and the Ports of Auckland, as well as demanding for Watercare to stop work on Three Waters.

AT chair Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned within hours of Brown being elected, but others on CCO boards may not go as easily.

Brown admitted he didn't have the individual power to force them out, but remained adamant he will have the council's support to do so.

"The people who elected the council are the same people who elected me, and they gave me a clear majority to enact changes on the CCOs.

"I will get consensus around the table."

He wouldn’t say what his plan would be if he failed to get the councillors on board, refusing to entertain the possibility that they could disagree with the changes he has proposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown defended his approach to the job so far, which has seen him reaching out to CCOs with his demands, saying he is "known to be direct".

"That's how businesses work and I was quite clear in saying I would like to bring a more business-like approach to the council.

"My message has been quite clear and consistent for six months."

It follows a meeting this morning with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which marks the first time the pair have met since Brown was elected mayor.

Brown said he and Ardern agreed on most issues and came to a consensus that they both "share a goal of making life better for Aucklanders".

Three Waters is where that consensus ended, he said.

His concerns were with the practicality of the central government's proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have owned water companies and so I just come in with a practical point of view.

"I'm not so fussed on the co-governance issues."

He soundly rejected Ardern's claim that rates in Auckland would go up if Three Waters didn't go ahead.

"That's her view, I think she's wrong. We'll agree to see differently on that one."