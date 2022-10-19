Wayne Brown says he wants 'complete change' from AT

Source: 1News

The super city's newest mayor wasted no time levelling a raft of criticism at Auckland Transport (AT) and laying out his "expectations" of the Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO).

Auckland Mayor, Wayne Brown. Credit: Office of the Mayor of Auckland.

Auckland Mayor, Wayne Brown. Credit: Office of the Mayor of Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

In an open letter today, Brown told AT chair Wayne Donnelly that he had been elected to "fix our transport network" and that from now on the CCO "needs to exercise better judgement".

He outlined a wide range of grievances including the AT's emphasis on providing public transport, the social and economic disruption caused by unnecessary road cones and lane closures, the sale of council-owned car parking and criticised road safety projects with low "Benefit Cost Ratio".

He called on AT to "demonstrate to me, the new Governing Body, the Independent Māori Statutory Board and the public that AT accepts the need to far more deeply understand how Aucklanders live".

In response, Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert said AT agreed a new approach is needed to better understand the needs and expectations of local communities.

Read More

"We are committed to giving Aucklanders genuine choices about how they travel across our city," said Lambert.

"Over coming days our leadership team and Board will be closely reviewing the expectations set out by the Mayor in his letter today and we will prepare a formal response addressing the priorities raised."

New ZealandAucklandTransport

Popular Stories

1

Family narrowly avoids head-on collision as van crosses centre line

2

Nanogirl posts pic of 'perfect' newborn twins

3

First major bank hikes mortgage rates following inflation data

4

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

5

Expert warns of one-year mortgage rates passing 7%

Latest Stories

New Rotorua mayor says emergency housing costing city millions

Hong Kong offers new visa to woo talent amid brain drain

Meet the Invercargill woman making dresses for girls in need

Ex-Dilworth headmaster grilled over alleged actions to cover up abuse

Wayne Brown says he wants 'complete change' from AT

Related Stories

Ex-Dilworth headmaster grilled over alleged actions to cover up abuse

No Auckland trains for whole long weekend - KiwiRail

Auckland GP guilty of professional misconduct

‘Crazy’ wait times continue at Middlemore ED despite damning report