Queen's Hilux helped Kiwi man win his wife

Pedro Wylaars has quite the story to tell.

But for years, many wondered if he also had a very long nose.

"I told everyone the Queen of England had been on the back of me ute," he said.

The story starts in 1990. The Queen had just visited New Zealand and Pedro's plant business was having a major growth spurt and they needed a new ute.

Shuffling off to the second-hand yard, a salesman told him one of the Toyota Hilux's had been used by the Queen of England.

"And yep, Harry Hilux joined the family," Pedro told Seven Sharp, tapping the cab lovingly.

Harry's been on plenty of adventures since, the noble steed's backstory regaled at every opportunity.

"It got me prestige because it helped me swing the girl next door, who became my wife," Pedro said.

"I've offered her a couple of opportunities to stand on the back, if it's good enough for the Queen of England it should be good enough for her."

Still, in the back of his mind, Pedro couldn't help but wonder if the salesman might have sold him a fairy-tale.

But then, some proof.

Footage from the Queen's visit showed her waving from the back of the ute.

"Lo and behold there was OL4857 with the Queen of England on the back, and my yarn of 20 years became fact," Pedro said.

Despite the proven pedigree, Harry wasn't treated any differently.

"We've had lots of family trips in it, loaded it right up with jet boats and motorbikes...we used to go snowboarding in it.

"It still gets used for cruising round."

The specially-fitted tray Her Majesty waved from is now at rest under a macrocopa tree, with Pedro insisting it'll never be sold.

"I was going to say over my dead body, but it might be my dead body actually, on the back of it. It might be the hearse I use," he laughed.

"I don't think it'll ever stop going."