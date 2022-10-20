Police warn drivers can be stopped 'anywhere, anytime' on long weekend

Police today warned that drivers can be stopped "anywhere, anytime" as officers patrol major highways over the long weekend.

Director of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said police will be "highly visible" in an attempt to stop unsafe driver behaviour and save lives.

"At times during the weekend you might see a police vehicle every 15 or 20 minutes on some highways," Greally said.

"Our officers will be checking for all the major types of driver behaviour that lead to road crashes."

It comes as last year saw the Labour Weekend road toll reach eight deaths.

Covid-19 travel restrictions were in place for Northland, Auckland and Waikato, meaning there were less vehicles on the road.

"Any death on the roads is one too many and we certainly don’t want to have a repeat of that number this year.

"We need everyone to play their part in reducing the amount of death and injury on the roads – police and our road safety partners can only do so much," Greally said.

Waka Kotahi Director of Land Transport Kane Patena is also warning motorists to plan ahead to try and avoid congestion.

"Whether you’re heading out of town to see friends and whānau or staying home this long weekend, we want you to get to where you’re going safely," Patena said.

"Take care, plan ahead and when you’re out on the roads make sure you’re considerate of others.

"Some congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, but if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey and drives to the conditions, they can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination."

Police say they will be looking out for excessive speed for the conditions; drivers who may be impaired from alcohol, drugs or fatigue; people not wearing seatbelts or the correct restraints; and drivers being distracted, particularly using mobile phones.