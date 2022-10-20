Murder charge laid after woman's body found in Manurewa house fire

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in a Manurewa house fire last month.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson of Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Branch said the man will appear in the Manukau District court this morning.

It follows a police investigation after the discovery of a body in a house in Manurewa on Saturday, September 17.

Police recovered the body of a woman from inside the scene of the fire on Nina Place the next day. A homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

McPherson said an interim non-publication order by the Coroner remains in place, which suppresses identification, including the name, of the victim.

"The victim’s family continue to be supported by Victim Support and the investigation team as they deal with their loss."

