Breakers' early success due to 'democracy' between coach, players

After nearly three years treading water and being stranded in a Covid bubble in Australia, the Breakers are getting back to a sense of normality this season – both in camp and in the standings.

Following a change of coach and a roster clean out, the New Zealand club head into their Australian NBL game tonight in West Auckland looking to win a fourth-straight game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix which would move them to second in the standings – their best start in five years.

New coach Mody Maor, a former assistant coach at the Breakers before taking over the reins with new assistants, said he believe his side are on to something by winding back the clock and giving it a New Zealand feel.

“I think what makes these Kiwi sports team unique is they're led by their players,” he said.

“I think the structure in Europe, us, a team is coach-centric, It's more of a dictatorship than a democracy.

“For us, it's more of a democracy. I'm not that important.”

Will McDowell-White drives to the basket. (Source: Photosport)

Australian guard Will McDowell-White said the environment is different from what he’s experienced across the Tasman Sea.

“It put you in handcuffs in a way, you feel like you're in jail, you don't have a say in anything,” McDowell-White said of other team cultures.

“You don't feel the way you want to feel, credit to Mody for letting us do that.”

Mody said the task to continue improving the side was one they were all ready for.

“I find it fulfilling, I find it challenging, but I haven't found the moment to enjoy it yet.”