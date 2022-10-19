Sean Wainui's widow Paige remembers rugby star, a year after his death

Sean Wainui's widow Paige has paid tribute to the late rugby star, a year after his death.

Sean Wainui in 2020. (Source: Getty)

The Māori All Blacks, Chiefs and Crusaders player died in a single-car crash at Tauranga's McLaren Falls Park on October 18 last year.

His death shocked the rugby community. He was just 25.

"One year ago today, our world, my life, the person I was, everything me and my babies knew changed forever," Paige wrote on Instagram yesterday.

"Three knocks at my front door is all it took for our whole world to come crashing down. I don't know if I have the right words today. I thought I would but today I'm right beside you and your healing grounds your marae, awa and whenua, surrounded by our babies, whānau & friends that's all that matters right now. I can feel you around me so much and it feels so peaceful today baby...it feels so peaceful."

The couple had two children.