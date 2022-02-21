Super Rugby Aupiki to be based in Taupō for inaugural season

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has decided to relocate the four Super Rugby Aupiki squads to Taupō to ensure the competition's inaugural season can take place.

NZ Rugby House. (Source: Photosport)

The competition will be played in a condensed format with matches being played on Saturday 5 March, Thursday 10 March, Tuesday 15 March and the final on Sunday 20 March.

NZR general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said this was the best option to see the inaugural competition progress.

“We are 100 per cent committed to seeing this competition go ahead and under the current Covid-19 regulations, this is the best option to see that happen," Lendrum said.

“We appreciate the commitment that is required from our players and management staff to relocate for this period and are working closely with the clubs to work through this process."

The Blues, Chiefs Manawa and Hurricanes Poua will drive to Taupō next week, while Matatū will travel via charter flight.

The squads will operate in separate bubbles with exclusive use of training facilities in the Taupō area.

The opening round matches and final will be played at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park, with the two mid-week evening rounds hosted at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

The first three rounds will all be played as double-headers and without crowds at the red level of the traffic light settings.

Teams will stay across four hotels and will utilise the same Covid-19 protocols currently being implemented for Super Rugby Pacific. Players will remain in their team bubbles at all times and be subject to regular rapid antigen tests.