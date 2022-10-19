Man smashes Toyota Landcruiser into two police cars

A man allegedly smashed a Toyota Landcruiser into two police cars during an "unpredictable incident" that took place over several Central Otago locations last night.

Toyota Landcruiser which rammed police cars. (Source: Supplied)

Police said the 35-year-old is facing "serious charges" after incidents in Tarras, Wanaka and Pisa Moorings.

"As officers responded to an address after a family harm event just before 6pm, a Toyota Landcruiser drove into two police cars," Sergeant Derek Ealson said in a statement today.

The cars were both damaged but no officers were injured.

"After colliding with the police vehicles, the driver travelled towards Tarras on the Tarras-Cromwell Rd, then onto Wanaka before travelling through to Lowburn and Pisa Moorings, where he was later located and taken into custody," Ealson said.

The man will appear in Queenstown District Court today on driving, assault and burglary charges.

"While this was an unpredictable and concerning incident, we want to reassure the Central Otago community that there is no further threat."

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward with images of the incidents.