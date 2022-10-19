History and legacy: Everything to play for in NPC final

A Jonah Lomu classic sealed Wellington's last win in an NPC final way back in the year 2000 – meaning most of the current team gearing up for their own big match are too young to remember it.

In fact, some players such as Ruben Love, weren't even born yet.

Others, like TJ Perenara, were only young.

"I don't [remember it]," Perenara told 1News.

"Growing up I was outside playing so I don't have heaps of memories of it."

While Wellington want history to repeat this weekend in Christchurch, coach Leo Crowley said they're not dwelling on the 2000 victory for inspiration.

"If you go out there to play to your ability the result will come," Crowley said.

"I don't see the point heaping pressure on the boys."

For their rivals in the black and red hoops, it's the complete opposite; Canterbury using their past as a source of motivation.

"We want to embrace legacy because it's part of our story," Canterbury coach Marty Bourke said.

"We're in a unique position to put a banner on the wall and be part of history that's there forever.

"Canterbury's shrouded in legacy that can be intimidating for some people."

It won't be easy though, with Canterbury wary of the Lions' unpredictability come Saturday after their helter-skelter style put 54 points on Auckland in the semis last weekend.

"They've got X Factor right across the park - even in their tight forwards," Canterbury flanker Billy Harmon said.

"The kind of players that can open up games."

"We see it as a massive challenge for us," Bourke added.

"To be the best you've got to beat the best and they're the best team floating around at the moment."