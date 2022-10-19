Family narrowly avoids head-on collision as van crosses centre line

Source: 1News

An East Coast family has been left shaken after a van crossed the centre line and came close to causing a head-on collision on State Highway 2 on Monday afternoon.

Mātāwai couple Brodie Vermeulen and Sophie Ostern were driving home along SH2, between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki, when the close call happened around 4.30pm on Monday.

Dash cam footage of the incident shows a silver van nearly careening into the pair's vehicle as it navigated a bend, before correcting at the last second.

Vermulen was jolted awake as Ostern pulled over to gather herself.

The pair's young children had been asleep in the back of the vehicle.

Vermeulen wrote on Facebook, "Awesome driving skills from this driver... don't know what pisses me off more, the s*** driving skills, the nearly potentially killing my kids or the arrogant wave as if they did nothing wrong."

