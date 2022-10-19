2022 Silver Scroll music award winner revealed

Source: 1News

A feel-good anthem celebrating Māoritanga and the East Coast has been named the 2022 APRA Silver Scroll winner.

Rob Ruha and Ka Hao

Rob Ruha and Ka Hao (Source: Supplied)

35, by Rob Ruha and Te Tairāwhiti choir Ka Hao and written by Ruha, Kaea Hills, Te Amorutu Broughton, Ainsley Tai, Dan Martin, and Whenua Patuwai, took home the main prize of the event at Auckland's Spark Arena.

It was the first time the event had been held in person since 2019.

35 is a nod to State Highway 35, which runs up the East Coast of the North Island.

The maioha award went to Te Iho written by Aja Ropata, Byllie-Jean and Chris Wethey, and performed by AJA & Byllie-Jean.

The SOUNZ contemporary award went to Catalogue by Reuben Jelleyman, while the best original music in a feature film award went to Dana Lund and Horomona Horo for Whina.

The best original music in a series award was won by Jonathan Crayford, Joel Tashkoff, Troy Kingi and Diggy Dupe for The Panthers.

Te Kumeroa 'Ngoingoi' Pēwhairangi QSM and Tuini Moetū Haangū Ngāwai were inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame.

EntertainmentMusic

