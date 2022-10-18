White Island owners fail to have WorkSafe charges dismissed

The owners of Whakaari/ White Island have failed to have WorkSafe health and safety charges against them dismissed.

The New Zealand Defence Force, recovery operation at Whakaari/White Island on December 13, 2019 (Source: Getty)

Brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle had asked the court for a section 147 dismissal.

The charges were laid in the wake of the 2019 eruption which killed 22 people.

It is rare for individual directors to face prosecution.

Their lawyers argued two weeks ago at the Auckland District Court that the charges were too broad and not specific enough.

Today, Judge Evangelos Thomas said the charge sheets were not “defective” and dismissed the application.

Their company Whakaari Management Limited also faces a charge, as do a number of other organisations and individuals.