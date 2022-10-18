White Island owners fail to have WorkSafe charges dismissed

Yvonne Tahana
By Yvonne Tahana, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The owners of Whakaari/ White Island have failed to have WorkSafe health and safety charges against them dismissed.

The New Zealand Defence Force, recovery operation at Whakaari/White Island on December 13, 2019

The New Zealand Defence Force, recovery operation at Whakaari/White Island on December 13, 2019 (Source: Getty)

Brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle had asked the court for a section 147 dismissal.

The charges were laid in the wake of the 2019 eruption which killed 22 people.

It is rare for individual directors to face prosecution.

Their lawyers argued two weeks ago at the Auckland District Court that the charges were too broad and not specific enough.

Read More

Today, Judge Evangelos Thomas said the charge sheets were not “defective” and dismissed the application.

Their company Whakaari Management Limited also faces a charge, as do a number of other organisations and individuals.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of PlentyNatural Disasters

Popular Stories

1

Rates will rise if Auckland stops work on Three Waters - Ardern

2

Scientists make new Covid variant with 80% kill rate in mice

3

Embattled MP Gaurav Sharma says he's resigned, triggering by-election

4

Runaway toddler goes flying over barrier at T20 World Cup

5

Fishers caught with 211 kahawai, 117 undersize pāua

Latest Stories

Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches in December

Rates will rise if Auckland stops work on Three Waters - Ardern

Kids in Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy were hit by 'mini tornado'

Fishers caught with 211 kahawai, 117 undersize pāua

Details emerge about alleged US serial killer's criminal past

Related Stories

Fishers caught with 211 kahawai, 117 undersize pāua

Man arrested over burglaries of flood-damaged Nelson home

Three gang members charged after cop car rammed in Bay of Plenty

Suspicious fire at Auckland funeral home 'gut-wrenching'