Three gang members charged after cop car rammed in Bay of Plenty

Three gang members have been charged after a police car was hit by a fleeing car in the Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau.

Police have called on the Armed Offenders Squad and helicopter support to help find the man.

The incident happened on the evening of August 12 this year, as police responded to reports of gang members intimidating the public in Kawerau.

"During the evening, a parked police patrol car, with two officers inside, was hit by a car, which immediately left the scene," Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said in a statement today.

"As a result of police inquiries, three men have been charged with a range of offences."

The men are aged 30, 29 and 26. All have appeared in Whakatāne District Court, with the 26-year-old pleading guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour, escaping custody, and possession of cannabis.

He received a sentence of 50 hours community work.

The other two men are due to reappear in court in November.