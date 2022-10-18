Covid: Lockdowns, mandates, MIQ to be removed from Govt powers

The Government is dropping its power to implement Covid-19 lockdowns in New Zealand, as it today announced the winding down of the "extraordinary" measures used to fight the pandemic.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. (Source: Pexels )

Acting Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins says today marks a "significant milestone" in the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Government has been clear that the measures used to contain the spread of Covid-19 need to be proportionate to the risk of the virus, so it’s appropriate to wind down many of the extraordinary powers that are no longer needed,” Hipkins said.

"What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed.

"With these changes, the legal framework matches the risk."

An outline of the changes announced today can be found below.

List of public health measures to be removed from Act

Movement restrictions beyond self-isolation requirements e.g. localised or national “lockdowns”

Managed isolation and quarantine

Worker vaccine mandates

Capacity/Gathering limits

My Vaccine Pass

Requirement to display QR codes

Record keeping for contact tracing purposes

New Zealand Traveller Declaration System

Entry restrictions at the border

Vaccination requirements for travellers

Testing – for people in self-isolation or who would otherwise be required to self-isolate

The Government also released a list of public health measures to be retained in the act for current or potential future use.

Self-isolation (for cases, household contacts, close contacts)

Mask use

And for those travelling to New Zealand: (The Government says that retaining these powers does not mean they will be used, but they can be if required.)

Mask use on inbound flights to New Zealand

Pre-departure and/or post-arrival testing requirements

Requirement for airline/ship operator to prevent passengers who have not complied with pre-departure travel requirements

Not boarding a flight to New Zealand while exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms or if under a public health order in another country or if currently positive for Covid-19

Self-isolation and self-quarantine for people arriving from at risk countries (or potentially from anywhere)

Provision of travel history and contact information to support contact tracing

The Government noted that the seven-day case isolation period and mask-wearing requirements for visitors in certain healthcare settings will remain "for the time being" as cases and hospitalisations rise.

"The Government’s plan before the end of the year is to remove the most restrictive powers from the act that are no longer required for the response, while still ensuring we can practically manage the ongoing impact of Covid-19," Hipkins said.

"It will retain an ability to put in place case isolation periods and mask-wearing requirements and if necessary, requirements on travellers that can be called on if things change and we need to step up our response, but most other measures, including lockdowns, will be removed."

Hipkins added the next review of the measures will be by the end of November this year.