3 out of 4 Aucklanders say their local area is a great place to live

Three out of four Aucklanders say their local area is a great place to live, according to a new survey.

Auckland CBD (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The 2022 Rangahau te Korou o te Ora / Quality of Life Survey, carried out every two years, asked 7518 New Zealanders – 2612 of whom are Auckland residents – about their wellbeing living in urban New Zealand.

The results of the survey show 82% of Aucklanders rate their overall quality of life positively.

Three-quarters (75%) of the respondents agree that their local area is a great place to live, and over half (56%) agree that they feel proud of the way their local area looks and feels.

However, the survey results have also highlighted several key issues affecting Kiwis’ wellbeing, including ongoing concerns around housing affordability, with 48% of Auckland respondents disagreeing that their current housing costs were affordable.

Concerns around crime were also raised, with Auckland residents worried about theft and burglary (70%), dangerous driving (66%) and vandalism (61%) in their local areas.

In addition, the survey showed that Covid-19 has negatively impacted respondents’ physical health (48%), mental health (65%) and financial wellbeing (47%).

Meanwhile, 44% of Auckland respondents were worried about the impact of climate change on the Super City’s future.

Auckland Council team manager for economic and social research and evaluation, Alison Reid, said while she’s pleased with the results, it’s also a timely reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by many living in the region.

“Tāmaki Makaurau is a special place, due to its unique environment, ethnic and cultural diversity, and the social and economic opportunities it offers,” she said.

“But as the population continues to increase, and the cost of living rises, we see continued reporting among some of a lack of pride in their local area, economic stress and social isolation.”

Reid said the survey’s findings also highlighted the “significant impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic and its “associated economic ramifications”, as well as the effects of climate change, have had on people’s wellbeing.

The council will use the survey results to “help plan for the future and to monitor economic, social and environmental outcomes”, including the Auckland Plan 2050 and the Thriving Communities Strategy, she said.