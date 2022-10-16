Multiple properties damaged in Waimakariri house fire

Multiple properties have been damaged after a large house fire broke out in the small Canturbury town of Waimakariri last night.

Fire truck. (Source: istock.com)

Eleven fire trucks were called to the scene at The Pines Beach around 8.51pm last night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand group manager Dave Berry told 1News.

The fire damaged multiple buildings across three properties, with one being completely burnt down. One building on another property received significant damage.

Firefighters' efforts to put out the blaze were hampered by strong winds overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 5.30am this morning they were called back to one of the properties as the fire had flared up and become “well involved”.

Four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaiapoi took part in the firefighting effort, before departing around 7.09am.

No one was injured in the blaze, Fire and Emergency confirmed.

“This is a timely reminder for residents to have an escape plan and to practise it," Berry said.

"We also recommend photoelectric smoke alarms in all sleeping and living areas to provide early detection of fire."