Motorists can be stopped 'anywhere, anytime' warn police

Police are warning drivers that a quick nap doesn't always mean you'll pass a breath test after a daytime checkpoint in Wellington today nabbed a number of intoxicated motorists.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

According to a police statement, 150 drivers were processed on Jervois Quay this morning.

One driver blew over the limit for drivers over 20 years old, which is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, police said,

The driver, who had slept after a night’s drinking, thought they were sober enough to drive, but blew 750 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, and had their license suspended.

This was the fifth time this person had been processed for drunk driving.

Infringement notices were also handed out to those not wearing seatbelts.

Police said drivers can expect to see more checkpoints around Wellington as the summer season approaches.

"So if you are stopped by police, no matter what the time of day or the reason, you can expect to be breath tested," a police spokesperson said.

"Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere."

