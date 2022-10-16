20-year-old man charged with murder after Dunedin stabbing

A twenty-year-old man has been charged with murder following yesterday afternoon's fatal stabbing in Dunedin.

The victim died in hospital yesterday after a "serious assault" on Miller Road just before 2pm.

He was initially thought to be in a moderate condition but quickly deteriorated while being taken to hospital via ambulance, arriving in critical condition and dying from his injuries soon afterwards.

The alleged offender is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday.

A scene examination was completed today.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward as they continue to investigate the incident.