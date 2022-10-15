Man dies following Dunedin stabbing

A man stabbed in Dunedin this afternoon died soon after arriving in hospital.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

According to a police statement, the man was initially thought to be in a moderate condition following an assault on Miller Road just before 2pm.

However, he quickly deteriorated while being taken to hospital via ambulance, arriving in critical condition.

He died from his wounds soon afterwards.

Police are working to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident, and at this stage believe the victim and his attacker knew each other.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote event number P052247485.

