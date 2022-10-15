Sub Focus brings his Circular Sound show to Aotearoa

English DJ Nick Douwma, better known as Sub Focus, is bringing his new show to Aotearoa.

The Rock It / Follow the Light hitmaker is making his long-awaited return to New Zealand's shores with his new show Circular Sound.

The audiovisual experience revolves around a disc which is manipulated through the show, with Sub Focus occasionally performing from within.

Inspired by the likes of Daft Punk and The Chemical Brothers, Sub Focus describes the experience as "the ultimate thing" for a show when you can combine amazing visuals and sound at the same time.

The artist has been making music since 2003 largely as a solo act, but in recent years has been known for his collaborative projects. The DJ released Portals in 2020 with producer Wilkinson, which he said added a new "fun, social element to music-making".

Sub Focus is performing in Hamilton, Napier and Dunedin, with the Circular Sound show being staged in Auckland and Christchurch.