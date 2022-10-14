Princess Eugenie shares loving photo on wedding anniversary

Princess Eugenie has shared an intimate photo as she celebrates four years of marriage with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princes Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day in 2018 (Source: 1News)

On Instagram Eugenie posted a black and white photo of the pair kissing in a horse-drawn Scottish State Coach, which they travelled in from their ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting," she wrote.

The photo was taken by Alex Bramall.

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as members of the royal family - including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip - the likes of Robbie Williams, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were at the wedding.