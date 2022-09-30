Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

The family of a woman killed in a Rotorua car-to-car shooting have released an image of their loved one as police continue to investigate.

Korrey Whyman. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Korrey Whyman was shot and killed on State Highway 35 near Rotorua Airport early on Sunday morning when the car she was travelling in was fired upon from another vehicle.

Today police released an image of Whyman with the blessing of her family as they ask for help with the homicide investigation.

"They are devastated by her death and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time," Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said.

"Our investigation is progressing and we want to thank those members of the public who have come forward with information."

Pilbrow says CCTV is being checked and police are currently working through a number of lines of inquiry.

On Wednesday police said: "The vehicle with the victim in it came to a stop outside a dairy in Mourea.

"Korrey was rushed to Waikato Hospital but sadly passed away this morning."