Gore's new mayor Ben Bell celebrated win with 'KFC and cake'

Gore's new mayor Ben Bell says he celebrated his win with "KFC and cake" yesterday.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning Bell - the youngest mayor in Aoteoroa's history at 23 - said he spent last night with family as the news of his electoral success sunk in.

"Nothing too crazy, it's a Thursday night, you can't really booze up on a Thursday night in my opinion, especially when you're the mayor."

Bell said Monday will be his first day in office but he has a few things to do today before going to a friend's birthday party tonight.

New Gore mayor Ben Bell was swamped with calls after his narrow victory. (Source: 1News)

Bell defeated Tracy Hicks by just eight votes. Hicks had been the mayor for 18 years.

The young entrepreneur received 2371 votes, while Hicks received 2363 votes.

Bell told 1News yesterday he was with his mum when he got the call.

He said he's "ecstatic", and it's "incredibly humbling to be trusted as a young mayor".