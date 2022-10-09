Gore could elect 23-year-old mayor in narrow race

Source: Radio New Zealand

Gore District Council could have a new mayor.

Ben Bell.

Ben Bell. (Source: Supplied)

Twenty-three-year-old Ben Bell has a narrow 13-vote lead over long-time mayor Tracy Hicks in preliminary results just released.

But with 67 special votes still to be counted, it remains nail-bitingly close.

It means Gore District will not finalise its results until Thursday.

The preliminary result, though, remains an extraordinary moment with the young entrepreneur appearing to have ended Hicks' 18-year run as mayor.

Bell would reportedly be the youngest mayor elected in New Zealand history if the win is confirmed. Campbell Barry was elected mayor of Lower Hutt at age 28 in 2019.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandSouthlandPolitics

