Drugs, guns and cash seized in latest Operation Cobalt busts

Sweeping police searches across west Auckland on Thursday discovered $375,000 worth of a methamphetamine precursor and have seen charges laid against a 38-year-old man with links to the Headhunters.

In the latest phase of Operation Cobalt, two addresses were searched in Kumeū and Massey resulting in three arrests.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says during a search of a Birdwood Road property officers discovered a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory, $375,000 worth of a precursor ingredient, two firearms, ammunition and around $35,000 in cash.

Two shotguns, a rifle, a pistol and a restricted flick-blade knife were also found.

A 38-year-old man, with links to the Headhunters, has been arrested and is facing charges for a raft of serious offences in the Waitākere District Court.

“The man is facing charges relating to manufacturing methamphetamine, [and] six firearms charges,” said Proctor.

A second 41-year-old man, who had a warrant for his arrest, was also apprehended.

He faces serious drug charges in the Waitākere District Court for an unrelated matter.

In Kumeū, a 37-year-old man was arrested after a cannabis growing operation and a stolen vehicle was discovered during a search of a Matua Road property.

He is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on October 19.

“There are no doubts police have dealt a blow to this syndicate’s operation, which allegedly could have produced a decent amount of methamphetamine," said Proctor.

He said inquiries will continue, and further arrests or charges could be laid.