Bridge: Family backed call to end RWC hopes, take France deal

George Bridge has opened up on just how tough the past 12 months have been, with confirmation he'll join French rugby club Montpellier on a three-season deal.

The 27-year-old has won six titles with the Crusaders and lived out his boyhood dream with 19 Tests for the All Blacks - the last in November last year.

But since then the outside back has been overlooked by All Blacks selectors, failing to make the cut for the Rugby Championship as well as the end-of-year tour - including the new All Blacks XV development team.

"It was obviously a bloody tough one," Bridge told 1News today after confirming his departure.

"The goal was to be going to the World Cup next year but things haven't panned out that way."

The omissions opened the door for overseas offers which initially left Bridge "umming and ahhing" until he sought advice from his nearest and dearest, getting support from his family, best mate and partner Evie, who ultimately pushed him to head off-shore.

"I was pretty set in staying in New Zealand because the goal was the World Cup obviously but they sort of said, 'it's probably a good time to go'," said Bridge.

"They set me straight which I'm pretty happy about now."

He's had time to reflect on the past decade in Christchurch, where he played 67 times for the Crusaders along with some of his "best mates", and is now content with the decision.

"We'll see what happens," he said of his future.

"We'll get through this contract and see where I'm at post that. We won't rule anything out but if I enjoy it over there, we'll see what happens."

George heads overseas early November.