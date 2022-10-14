George Bridge leaving NZ rugby for France

Source: 1News

All Blacks and Crusaders back George Bridge is leaving New Zealand rugby for France's Montpellier.

George Bridge playing for the Crusaders in 2022

George Bridge playing for the Crusaders in 2022 (Source: Photosport)

The Crusaders confirmed the move this morning.

He played 67 times for the Crusaders, and was Super Rugby's top try-scorer in 2018, the same year he made his All Blacks debut.

Bridge was capped 19 times for New Zealand, scoring 12 tries.

"George is a man and player who epitomises what it is to be a Crusader," coach Scott Robertson said.

"He's a hard worker, he's tough, and he's a winner. Bridgey is such a good honest man and we can all call him a great mate."

