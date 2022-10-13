Seven Sharp: Kiwis spending $13.5 million a year on broken phones

Nearly half of New Zealanders have had to replace or repair their phone in the last five years, new numbers can reveal.

State Insurance has revealed damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year.

According to a State-Ipsos survey, Gen-Z is the generation most likely to find themselves without a phone. Sixty-two per cent of 18–24-year-olds have had to repair or replace a mobile phone in the past five years due to damage, loss, or theft.

Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty and Southland (both 50%) tied for first for the regions where the highest proportion of people needed to repair or replace their phone. They were slightly above the national average of 42%.

Kiwis take their phones everywhere, so how can we dial down on the damages and are there other solutions we can add to our back pockets?

