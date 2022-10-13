New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 detected in New Zealand

A new Omicron subvariant has been detected in New Zealand.

Covid-19 lab file image. (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health says BQ.1.1 was discovered in a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and was also detected in South Island wastewater samples.

"The list of new subvariants appearing within New Zealand is lengthy and growing," the ministry said in a statement today.

"At the early stage of a new variant being identified in New Zealand, it is difficult to predict whether and when it will become established in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So far, most Omicron variants have not demonstrated a change in severity of the disease. Early evidence overseas suggests the BQ.1.1 has a growth advantage relative to BA.5, the dominant variant currently circulating in New Zealand."

BQ.1.1 has been establishing a foothold in Europe as colder weather kicks in there.

"Evidence is still evolving as to how BQ.1.1 would compete against BA.5 in a New Zealand context and whether this could affect the level of Covid-19 circulating in the community in the coming months," the Ministry of Health said.

"Relative to many other parts of the world, New Zealand currently has a high level of immunity based on high vaccine uptake and widespread relatively recent infection predominantly with BA.2 and BA.4/5 variants."

The ministry advises vaccines should still protect against severe disease from the BQ.1.1 subvariant.

"The recent increase in cases nationally falls within our expected modelling of a slow rise in cases from now to the end of the year, although this may still change.

"At this stage, there is no evidence that BQ.1.1 is driving an increase in cases but Manatū Hauora - the Ministry of Health, and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, alongside ESR, are closely monitoring the development of COVID-19 subvariants overseas and in New Zealand, including BQ.1.1."

ADVERTISEMENT

The next update on cases, hospitalisations, deaths and trends analysis will be released by the Ministry of Health on Monday.