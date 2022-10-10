Covid-19: 25 deaths, 9405 cases reported in last week

There have been 9405 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9.

As of midnight yesterday, there are 134 people in hospital with the virus.

Four people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

Twenty-five more people with the virus have died.

Of the 25 people who have died, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Nine were women and 16 were men.

Six were from Auckland, five were from Waikato, four were from Southern, two each were from Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Canterbury and the West Coast, and one each were from Tairāwhiti and Taranaki.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2055.

Last week's positive cases, detected through RATs and PCR tests, are located in Northland (254), Auckland (3545), Waikato (809), Bay of Plenty (346), Lakes (192), Hawke's Bay (179), MidCentral (295), Whanganui (122), Taranaki (213), Tairāwhiti (78), Wairarapa (97), Capital and Coast (875), Hutt Valley (318), Nelson Marlborough (306), Canterbury (1216), West Coast (50), South Canterbury (97) and Southern (405).

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1598. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded rapid antigen test results (RATs) is 4304.