Former yellow Wiggle takes on new role focusing on inclusivity

Former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has taken on the new role of Emma Memma as part of a new series bringing inclusivity to the forefront of children's media.

Watkins isn't doing it alone. She is joined by a new character Elvin Melvin, played by Elvin Lam who is deaf.

Appearing on Breakfast this morning, Lam and Watkins said they arrived in New Zealand this morning and are "so excited" to be here.

"We're so excited to meet the people here in New Zealand and actually introduce families to our new characters and actually get some feedback about what the community here is looking for with sign language included into a children's programme," Watkins said.

She said the pair have had a few meet and greets in Australia and their new characters have been well received by children and the community.

"It's just amazing to see children engaging in the sign language and we're hoping that the show actually gives parents the tools to engage with visual communication in their family so there's a same system at home."

Watkins said they have been filming a lot of things and they are mostly posted to her YouTube channel Emma Memma.

Their channel is mostly music videos, where they both dance and sign, while Watkins sings.

Lim said he never thought something like this could even happen in his career, especially in Australia and New Zealand.

"I really want to become like a role model for other deaf community members, deaf children, that deaf people can do anything and prove that by being here and doing this."