DIY Palmerston North pothole fixer admonished by council

A member of the public who went around filling potholes with concrete on Tuesday has been put on blast by the Palmerston North City Council.

A pothole on Richardsons Line filled with concrete. (Source: Facebook / Palmerston North City Council)

In a Facebook post yesterday, the council admonished the person for taking the Richardsons Line pothole problem into their own hands.

"These potholes were already scheduled for repair and as a result of what happened, Fulton Hogan has urgently reinspected them today," it wrote.

It said the DIY repairs were both "illegal and dangerous".

"Richardsons Line is made of chipseal, so adding concrete patches is like mixing oil with water – they are not designed to work together.

"We now must remove the concrete before starting proper repairs at extra cost to all ratepayers."

A Richardsons Line pothole filled with concrete. (Source: Facebook / Palmerston North City Council)

The council acknowledged the public's frustration over potholes not being repaired urgently, but said the concrete repair job had caused more headaches than solutions.

It comes after fellow pothole warrior Tauranga man Neville Reid faced potential fines for filling potholes himself earlier this month.