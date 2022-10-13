DIY Palmerston North pothole fixer admonished by council

Source: 1News

A member of the public who went around filling potholes with concrete on Tuesday has been put on blast by the Palmerston North City Council.

A pothole on Richardsons Line filled with concrete.

A pothole on Richardsons Line filled with concrete. (Source: Facebook / Palmerston North City Council)

In a Facebook post yesterday, the council admonished the person for taking the Richardsons Line pothole problem into their own hands.

"These potholes were already scheduled for repair and as a result of what happened, Fulton Hogan has urgently reinspected them today," it wrote.

It said the DIY repairs were both "illegal and dangerous".

"Richardsons Line is made of chipseal, so adding concrete patches is like mixing oil with water – they are not designed to work together.

Read More

"We now must remove the concrete before starting proper repairs at extra cost to all ratepayers."

A Richardsons Line pothole filled with concrete.

A Richardsons Line pothole filled with concrete. (Source: Facebook / Palmerston North City Council)

The council acknowledged the public's frustration over potholes not being repaired urgently, but said the concrete repair job had caused more headaches than solutions.

It comes after fellow pothole warrior Tauranga man Neville Reid faced potential fines for filling potholes himself earlier this month.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiTransport

Popular Stories

1

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

2

Eight votes in it: Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ's history

3

Watch: Mid-air brawl breaks out on Aus Jetstar flight

4

New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 detected in New Zealand

5

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

Latest Stories

Calls for better access to TV for the blind

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Eight votes in it: Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ's history

Cricket Australia considering lifting Warner's leadership ban

New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 detected in New Zealand

Related Stories

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

KiwiRail assessing slip and cracks beneath Auckland rail line

Six protesters who disrupted Wellington traffic charged

More woes for Auckland rail commuters as ground moves near track