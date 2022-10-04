Man filling in potholes in Tauranga roads despite fine risk

A Tauranga man fed up with potholes in the city's roads is taking the problem into his own hands.

Neville Reid told Breakfast this morning - wearing a badge reading "Nev's Pothole Action" - that he's had enough.

Reid's vowed to fill the potholes in himself despite facing a fine for doing so.

"Friday a week ago, 5.30 in the morning, I was out at the Mount ... and I ended up banging my front suspension," he said. "I grabbed two cones off the road, arranged for a reporter, and arranged to get some wet concrete in the back of my vehicle to patch the hole and cone it until the concrete went off.

"Only a patch until they reseal, but I am just sick and tired of them around the place."

Reid says people's cars are being damaged and they're even injuring themselves because of the issue.

"I was talking to some traffic controllers on Cameron Road one day and said, couldn't they be actually filling in the divvies in the pedestrian lane, because I'd spoken to a lady two days prior, pushing a pram, she had a boot on (because) she broke a small bone in her ankle and this is just not on.

"I'm making a statement," he said. "These potholes should be attended to.

"A lot of people are saying they would support me financially if I got into a situation and got penalised."

And Reid's message to the council?

"I'm not blaming the contractors totally, they're run off their feet, they're burnt out, everybody's burnt out, just get on to it and get it done and stop making excuses. Do it once, do it properly."