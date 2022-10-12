Ukraine nuclear plant loses power for second time in five days

Source: Associated Press

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said today that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days.

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Associated Press)

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported the interruption and said backup diesel generators are keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.

“This repeated loss of #ZNPP’s off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site,” Grossi tweeted.

Zaporizhzhia, sits fairly near the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been repeatedly struck with often deadly attacks in recent weeks. It is part of a larger region, that includes Europe’s largest nuclear power plant now in Russian control, that Moscow has said it has annexed in violation of international law.

The city itself remains in Ukrainian hands.

