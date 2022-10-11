Govt sanctions Russian billionaire with Northland links

A Russian billionaire who owns a luxury retreat in Northland is among 51 oligarchs targeted in the latest sanctions announced by the New Zealand Government today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with businessman, Evraz CEO Alexander Abramov. (Source: Getty)

Alexander Abramov owns a luxury $50 million retreat in Helena Bay and is one of the heads of Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor say the measures are a "tangible way to express Aotearoa New Zealand's condemnation of Russia's invasion, and its recent attempts to illegally annex regions of Ukraine".

Mahuta singled out Abramov in the newly announced sanctions.

"Amongst the 51 oligarchs is Alexander Abramov who has links to New Zealand. Also being sanctioned is Evraz plc, a steel company that produces more than 25% of all Russian railway wheels and almost all of Russia’s rail lines. Mr Abramov is the founder and former CEO of Evraz, as well as its second largest shareholder," she said.

"I have sought, and taken, extensive advice before deciding to sanction Mr Abramov. I have factored in his connections to the local economy and the impact that applying full sanctions would have on small businesses and livelihoods connected with his business interests.

"If full sanctions were applied, the disruption felt by New Zealanders is likely to be greater than that felt by Mr Abramov himself, who does not live here and only has a small proportion of his wealth invested in New Zealand."

Mahuta said the Government has taken a "tailored approach" to sanctions against Abramov.

"Mr Abramov and his family members will be subject to a travel ban, and their aircraft and vessels will be banned from entering our airspace and ports.

"The intention of our sanctions is to exert pressure on Russia, not punish innocent New Zealanders. We hope that the considered actions we are taking will encourage Mr Abramov to voice concerns about Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Although I am advised that his representatives in New Zealand insist he has not played a role in the invasion and has not lived in Russia since 2016, as a leading businessman with links to Russia's political and economic elites I expect he has the influence to speak up and be heard."

Greenpeace petition

The move comes after Greenpeace launched a petition calling for Abramov to be sanctioned shortly after the first sanctions against oligarchs were announced back in March.

The petition has amassed just over 20,000 signatures since going live.

Greenpeace protesters also took part in a flotilla that descended on Abramov's Northland estate in March.

Also announced today were sanctions against 24 "so-called officials" in the four areas of Ukraine recently annexed illegally by Russia.

"We have also extended sanctions on all members of the State Duma and Federation Council, Russia's houses of Parliament which have given their support to Russia's illegal actions," Mahuta said.

A range of new trade bans with Russia and Belarus have also been announced.

These include bans on exports and imports of luxury goods like New Zealand wine and seafood and Russian vodka and caviar, as well as "strategically important" products like oil, gas and related production equipment.

"Since the introduction of our trade measures in April, trade between Russia and Aotearoa New Zealand has already significantly reduced, with a 75% drop in imports," O'Connor said.

"Today's additional measures will further reinforce our message to Russia that we will not fund or support the Russian war machine."

In total, 102 Russian oligarchs have now been sanctioned by the New Zealand Government.